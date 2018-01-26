

CTV Vancouver





A blast of winter weather predicted in an Environment Canada weather statement Thursday is no longer expected to hit Metro Vancouver.

The weather agency warned previously that a cool airmass would produce a mix of showers and flurries becoming stronger Friday afternoon and into the evening. The statement suggested that areas of higher terrain in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley would see some snow accumulation, and that freezing rain was possible as temperatures dipped.

However, the statement was short-lived.

By 7:30 a.m. Friday, Environment Canada had changed its forecast tune, ending the special weather statement. Snow is no longer likely in most of the affected areas, especially Metro Vancouver.

In the city itself, the agency expected Friday to bring a high of 6 C and showers, though wet flurries were possible on higher ground in the morning. Wet snow is possible overnight, but with rain expected Saturday and Sunday, it likely won't stick around.

Burnaby, Delta, West Vancouver and other Metro Vancouver cities had similar forecasts. However, snow is expected to fall over the North Shore mountains through the day.

In the Valley, areas expected to be hit hardest by the storm could still see some snow, but statements are no longer in effect.

Rain and wet flurries were expected in Hope Friday, followed by more of each on Saturday. But temperatures are expected to warm up to between 8 and 10 C Sunday and Monday, and rain is expected to fall until at least Thursday.

Chilliwack may see snow on Friday night and Saturday morning, changing to rain near noon. There will be a risk of freezing rain early Saturday morning, Environment Canada said. While the local snowfall amount could be as much as four centimetres, rain is expected to fall from Sunday to Thursday.

A few wet flurries were possible Friday morning and overnight in Abbotsford, but rain is in the forecast for the next five days, and Monday could be as warm as 10 C.