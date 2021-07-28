VANCOUVER -- The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest event of the year.

When people hear "sale," they often think of remaining items discounted at the end of the season; the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is very different.

The retailer discounts brand-new arrivals, featuring the latest trends for a limited time.

The sale runs from July 28th through August 8th. Prices go back up on August 9th.

On CTV Morning Live, stylist Erica Wark featured some of her favourite on-sale looks.

She also highlighted that there are many beauty and home goods that are part of the anniversary event.

When it comes to exclusive beauty items, there are jumbo-sized products that are only found at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Shoppers have plenty of options to take part in the event. Nordstrom is welcoming people to shop in-store, virtually or through curbside services.

Erica Wark did caution that the best deals go fast so it is best to shop early before favourites sell out.

Nordstrom:

Erica Wark: