

The Canadian Press





Freezing rain warnings have been posted for several parts of the province and drivers are urged to use extreme caution today as they travel between Vancouver and Whistler or into the southern Interior from the Lower Mainland.

DriveBC has issued a travel advisory for Highway 1 between Hope and Lytton and says drivers may wish to consider other routes.

Environment Canada says freezing rain is also occurring across Howe Sound and in the Whistler and Pemberton areas – with at least several millimetres of ice expected to build up before temperatures climb and rain begins to melt the ice this afternoon.

In the Bulkley Valley and on inland sections of the north coast, including Highway 16 from Smithers to Terrace, freezing rain continues to make conditions treacherous, but the weather office is calling for an improvement by later today.

