

CTV Vancouver





TransLink is bringing free Wi-Fi to its entire transit system, but riders shouldn't expect it any time soon.

Transit riders will be able to use the internet service provided by Shaw – even if they aren't Shaw customers – but it won't be fully deployed for more than six years. The transit service claims it is the first in Canada to offer free Wi-Fi and that it comes as a response to demands from riders.

"We have half-a-million people ride our system every day, and when we ask them what they’d like to see on transit, Wi-Fi is one of the most frequent requests," said Kevin Desmond in a release.

The Wi-Fi system is being rolled out slowly, with trials running through 2019 and deployment on SkyTrains and buses in 2020. It will then be installed on TransLink's SeaBus vessels.

The entire system is expected to be completed by 2025.

TransLink says the changes will come at no cost to the transit authority, with Shaw responsible for installing and operating the system.