Free-fall lifeboat drill went wrong, safety board says of incident in Vancouver

Free-fall lifeboat drill went wrong, safety board says of incident in Vancouver

First responders attend a scene in Vancouver after two crew members were hurt as they carried out a routine drill in a covered lifeboat on Dec. 1, 2020. First responders attend a scene in Vancouver after two crew members were hurt as they carried out a routine drill in a covered lifeboat on Dec. 1, 2020.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener