'Fraudulent misrepresentations' led B.C. couple to make private loan, court rules
A B.C. couple has been awarded nearly $200,000 after a judge found they were induced to make a private loan through the "fraudulent misrepresentations" of both the loan's recipients and a mortgage broker.
B.C. Supreme Court Justice Baljinder Kaur Girn ruled on the case Monday and her reasons were posted online Tuesday.
The plaintiffs, Ishwant Singh Cheema and Navjyot Kaur Cheema, lent $100,000 to the defendants – Devinder Singh Toor, Sukhbir Kaur Toor and Simrandeep Singh Toor – with the assistance of Ayyaz Shums, who facilitated the loan.
According to the court decision, the purpose of the loan was to allow the Toors to complete the purchase of a more-than-$1.4-million home in Surrey.
When they agreed to loan the funds, the decision indicates, they believed the Toors had made a $65,000 deposit and were making a $356,000 down-payment, with a mortgage leaving them just $100,000 short of the total purchase price.
In fact, the decision says, the Toors had only $15,000 for a down payment and intended to finance the rest of the purchase through three different loans, including the one from the Cheemas. Their attempt to purchase the property was unsuccessful.
In their lawsuit, the Cheemas argued that the Toors and Shums had fraudulently misrepresented the Toors' financial situation in order to get the Cheemas to loan the money.
The Toors filed a response to the claim, but did not appear at trial to defend themselves.
Shums participated in the trial, denying that he made any misrepresentations. He argued that he introduced the Cheemas to the Toors, but did not act as a mortgage broker for the transaction between them.
Credibility the key consideration
Girn found that the primary dispute in the case was factual, specifically whether or not there had been misrepresentations. Thus, the credibility of the two main witnesses – Shums and Ishwant Cheema – was "central" to the judge's analysis.
She found Cheema to be "a very honest, careful and balanced witness," and noted that his testimony was more aligned with the document-based evidence available in the case.
"In contrast, I find that Mr. Shums was not a credible witness," the decision reads.
"There were some important facts that he chose not to address in direct examination. When confronted with this evidence in cross-examination, he often shifted to his fall-back answer that he did not broker the Toors’ loan, as if that would absolve him from any liability."
Having reached these conclusions about credibility, Girn wrote she had "no hesitation" in finding, on the balance of probabilities, the following:
that Shums and the Toors had made representations about the Toors' finances;
that those representations were false;
that the defendants either knew they were false or were reckless as to whether they were true;
that Shums and the Toors intended for the Cheemas to rely on the false information when deciding whether to make the loan;
and that the Cheemas had, in fact, relied on the false information in making their decision.
Ishwant Cheema told the court he had worked with Shums on two previous private loans, both of which were repaid on time and yielded a substantial return on investment.
In each of those cases, Shums brought the client to the Cheemas and acted as a mortgage broker for the transaction, according to the decision.
Cheema testified that the loan to the Toors followed the same basic pattern as the previous two, and Girn preferred his evidence, noting that Shums referred to the Toors in emails to the Cheemas as his "clients."
"Mr. Shums brokered the loan between the Toors and the Cheemas," the decision reads. "I do not accept Mr. Shums’ evidence that he was not acting as a mortgage broker. The evidence simply does not support this."
Rather, Girn concluded that "the preponderance of evidence" showed that Shums had provided the Cheemas with the inaccurate financial information about the Toors, and that it was "reasonable to infer" that he did so either recklessly with regard to its accuracy or knowing that it was false.
"Either way, it was a fraudulent misrepresentation," the decision reads.
"The Cheemas were also led to believe that Mr. Shums in his capacity as a mortgage broker conducted the usual verifications regarding credit check and income verification, as he had done in the two previous loans. They were induced to act on the basis that this information was correct."
Assessing damages
Shums argued that the Cheemas had been "contributorily negligent" by failing to do their own due diligence about the Toors' financial situation.
In negligence cases, a finding that the plaintiff was contributorily negligent can reduce the amount of damages awarded.
In this case, however, the judge concluded that the misrepresentation was fraudulent, not negligent.
"Mr. Shums once again falls back on his argument that he was not acting as a broker on the Toors’ loan and, because of that, the Cheemas ought to have made further inquiries including by verifying the Toors’ financial information that was relayed to them by Mr. Shums," the decision reads.
"As I have found that Mr. Shums did in fact broker the loan and that he told the Cheemas that he himself had completed the financial verification, this argument must fail … I agree with the Cheemas’ submission that Mr. Shums cannot argue that, 'while I misled you, actively or recklessly, you are partially at fault for believing me.'"
As such, Girn declined to reduce the amount awarded to the Cheemas in the case.
The judge ordered the Toors to pay the bulk of the damages. The terms of the loan stipulated that the Toors would owe the Cheemas 24 per cent interest if the original principal and interest were not paid back within one year of the loan date.
Based on the $84,000 in unpaid principal remaining on the loan and the Aug. 31, 2018, default date, Girn calculated that the Toors owed $98,038.36 in interest up to the date the trial concluded.
"The total judgment in favour of the Cheemas against the Toors is therefore $182,038.36," the decision reads.
The Cheemas also sought to recover the $84,000 in principal from Shums, but the judge declined to make an order to this effect.
"In my view, an award as suggested by the Cheemas does not put them in the same position they would have been in had the misrepresentations not been made," the decision reads. "Rather, such an award would enrich them. I agree with Mr. Shums that he would be put in a worse position, in a situation where he gained absolutely no benefit."
Instead, Girn ordered Shums to pay the Cheemas $14,849.88, representing the amount of interest the couple has had to pay on the funds they loaned to the Toors, which came from the Cheemas' home equity line of credit.
The judge also ordered the defendants to pay the Cheemas' court costs.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Alberta to require parental consent for name, pronoun changes at school
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will require parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
DEVELOPING James Smith inquest asks police to prioritize warrants for repeat domestic violence offenders
The jury from the inquest into one of Canada’s most brutal mass killings suggested changes to release conditions, prison programming and police practices it says could help prevent future violence.
Possible sanctions beyond case for hockey players facing 2018 sex assault charges
The five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team facing sexual assault charges also have the potential to encounter further sanctions regardless of the outcome of their case.
'He thought it was the flu,' says widow of man who died of strep A
A New Brunswick widow is urging Canadians with symptoms of Strep A to get tested or go to the hospital so that other families don’t have to deal with a loss like hers did.
400K seniors approved for dental care program as applications set to open for more Canadians
Applications for the federal government's new dental insurance program are about to open up to more Canadians.
WATCH Arizona girl escapes alleged kidnapping on her walk to school
Security cameras captured what police say was an attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old while she walked to school in Arizona.
U.K. police hunt suspect after several injured with 'corrosive substance' in London
British police said Wednesday they are hunting for a suspect after several people were injured with a corrosive substance in London.
Newfoundland shipwreck recovery posing a challenge to residents
Worried that it may disappear for good, residents in Cape Ray, N.L. tied up a mysterious shipwreck on Tuesday, anchoring it to the beach in a bid to preserve the wreckage and find some answers about its origins.
Pilots describe 'bizarre' lights and 'triangles' over Canada in air traffic control audio
At least four flights reported 'multiple lights sometimes in a triangle formation' high above the Canadian Prairies one morning earlier this month, according to air traffic control audio obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. organized crime investigation prompts raid on Langford clubhouse
Dozens of heavily armed police officers from multiple agencies raided the clubhouse of a Langford, B.C., motorcycle club Wednesday, one of several Greater Victoria properties caught up in a drug trafficking and organized crime investigation.
-
B.C. man arrested for swinging hatchet near pedestrians in downtown Victoria
A man in Victoria has been arrested after allegedly swinging a hatchet near passing pedestrians.
-
B.C. Greens leader plans to switch ridings in provincial election
B.C. Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau says she'll be switching ridings when the province goes to the polls in October.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alberta to require parental consent for name, pronoun changes at school
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will require parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Calgary senior fighting for travel reimbursement after breast cancer diagnosis
A Calgary senior is trying to get her money back after booking a trip she won't be able to take due to a cancer diagnosis
-
Calgary rent increase the highest year-over-year across Canada: CMCH
A new report suggests Calgary is seeing the highest yearly rental increase amongst all Canadian cities as vacancy rates continue to decline.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alberta to require parental consent for name, pronoun changes at school
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will require parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Opposition calls for private electricity system report to Alberta minister to be made public
Alberta's Official Opposition is calling on the provincial government to be more transparent when it comes to the future of electricity generation and supply.
-
Drought conditions spark government action, raise questions over wildfire response
With parts of Alberta gripped by severe drought, fire chiefs across the province are asking the government to share its strategy for fighting wildfires this year.
Toronto
-
Chow to trim tax hike to 9.5 per cent in Toronto budget set to be unveiled Thursday
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to unveil a budget Thursday that includes a 9.5 per cent tax bump for homeowners.
-
85-offer bidding war comes to an end with Mississauga house sold
A three-bedroom house in Mississauga sold for just under $1 million on Monday after receiving 85 offers.
-
Mississauga man attacked by coyote while walking his dog
A Mississauga man is warning people about coyotes following an attack while he was out walking his dog.
Montreal
-
Know your rights when it comes to lease renewals, say Montreal officials
Lease renewal season is upon us, and municipal officials want tenants to know their rights.
-
Quebec minimum wage increasing on May 1
Quebec's minimum wage will increase by 50 cents to $15.75 an hour beginning May 1. The Labour Department says it is hiking the minimum wage by a little more than three per cent because of the economic uncertainty in the retail and restaurant sectors.
-
Educators, mental health experts sound alarm about time youth spend on their screens
Educators and mental health experts are sounding the alarm about too much time spent in front of cell phone screens.
Winnipeg
-
More than 400 kg of methamphetamine seized at Manitoba border; largest seizure in Prairie history
The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) seized 406 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine at a southern Manitoba border crossing earlier this month.
-
Man shot in face, has groceries robbed: Winnipeg police
Two teenagers have been charged after they allegedly shot a man with an airgun while trying to rob groceries at a bus stop
-
Final suspect arrested in Winnipeg forcible confinement case
Winnipeg police have arrested a final suspect in connection with an attempted murder investigation that saw a woman assaulted, forcibly confined and abandoned in a dumpster.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING James Smith inquest asks police to prioritize warrants for repeat domestic violence offenders
The jury from the inquest into one of Canada’s most brutal mass killings suggested changes to release conditions, prison programming and police practices it says could help prevent future violence.
-
Two people seriously injured in Sask. industrial building collapse
Saskatoon police and fire department are on the scene following an industrial building collapse in the Evergreen Neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon Brier royalty will be cheering on teams at this weekend's provincial qualifier, the Tankard
Saskatchewan’s best curlers are in Saskatoon for the 2024 SaskTel Men’s Tankard at the Nutana Curling Club.
Regina
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING James Smith inquest asks police to prioritize warrants for repeat domestic violence offenders
The jury from the inquest into one of Canada’s most brutal mass killings suggested changes to release conditions, prison programming and police practices it says could help prevent future violence.
-
Sask. MLA Greg Lawrence charged with assault
The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) has revealed that Saskatchewan MLA Greg Lawrence is currently facing assault charges.
-
These 12 Sask. communities set new January temperature records
A total of twelve communities across Saskatchewan broke temperature records for the month of January on Tuesday – with one community setting an all time Sask. record.
Atlantic
-
Snow returns to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday
Snow is expected to return to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday as an Alberta Clipper moves through the region.
-
Canadian grocers could be ready to increase prices
Canadian grocers are about to come out of their annual three-month price freeze on thousands of items.
-
'My mom is not a number': N.B. woman bumped down nursing home waitlist by hospital critical state protocol
A New Brunswick woman was bumped down the nursing home waitlist due to hospital critical state protocol.
London
-
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Elgin
Sources say an OPP investigation was launched after the discovery of two bodies in a Central Elgin home.
-
TVDSB, LDCSB change date of upcoming PA day to align with rare total solar eclipse
Local school boards are changing the date of an upcoming PA day in order to align with a rare total solar eclipse, which is set to bathe the region in darkness in early April.
-
Police chief responds to re-posting 'radical defund the police zealots' post, gathers support for budget
It was a rare gathering at London Police Service (LPS) headquarters Wednesday of the heads of the city’s largest public institutions, all throwing their support behind the police service’s draft budget.
Northern Ontario
-
Truck similar to missing Sudbury politician's vehicle last seen heading to Lively
Police in Greater Sudbury are continuing their search for city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 27.
-
Without heat for a year, northern Ont. tenant tired of promises that it will be fixed
A tenant in Timmins says her small apartment building has been without heat for around a year — and she’s been struggling to get her landlord to fix the issue.
-
Cochrane mayor sanctioned by town council, despite protests of innocence
Town council in Cochrane voted this week that Mayor Peter Politis should go without pay for three months for harassing and bullying two staff members.
Kitchener
-
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
-
Driver ejected in fatal crash on Kitchener highway
Police have shut down a section of Highway 7/8 eastbound in Kitchener as they investigate a fatal crash and work to identify the driver killed.
-
Unaffordability crisis? What a new report says about Waterloo Region’s rental market
A new report confirms what many already know – Waterloo Region’s rental market is unaffordable to lower-income earners.