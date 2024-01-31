'Fraudulent misrepresentations' led B.C. couple to make private loan, court rules

A B.C. couple has been awarded nearly $200,000 after a judge found they were induced to make a private loan through the "fraudulent misrepresentations" of both the loan's recipients and a mortgage broker.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Baljinder Kaur Girn ruled on the case Monday and her reasons were posted online Tuesday.

The plaintiffs, Ishwant Singh Cheema and Navjyot Kaur Cheema, lent $100,000 to the defendants – Devinder Singh Toor, Sukhbir Kaur Toor and Simrandeep Singh Toor – with the assistance of Ayyaz Shums, who facilitated the loan.

According to the court decision, the purpose of the loan was to allow the Toors to complete the purchase of a more-than-$1.4-million home in Surrey.

When they agreed to loan the funds, the decision indicates, they believed the Toors had made a $65,000 deposit and were making a $356,000 down-payment, with a mortgage leaving them just $100,000 short of the total purchase price.

In fact, the decision says, the Toors had only $15,000 for a down payment and intended to finance the rest of the purchase through three different loans, including the one from the Cheemas. Their attempt to purchase the property was unsuccessful.

In their lawsuit, the Cheemas argued that the Toors and Shums had fraudulently misrepresented the Toors' financial situation in order to get the Cheemas to loan the money.

The Toors filed a response to the claim, but did not appear at trial to defend themselves.

Shums participated in the trial, denying that he made any misrepresentations. He argued that he introduced the Cheemas to the Toors, but did not act as a mortgage broker for the transaction between them.

Credibility the key consideration

Girn found that the primary dispute in the case was factual, specifically whether or not there had been misrepresentations. Thus, the credibility of the two main witnesses – Shums and Ishwant Cheema – was "central" to the judge's analysis.

She found Cheema to be "a very honest, careful and balanced witness," and noted that his testimony was more aligned with the document-based evidence available in the case.

"In contrast, I find that Mr. Shums was not a credible witness," the decision reads.

"There were some important facts that he chose not to address in direct examination. When confronted with this evidence in cross-examination, he often shifted to his fall-back answer that he did not broker the Toors’ loan, as if that would absolve him from any liability."

Having reached these conclusions about credibility, Girn wrote she had "no hesitation" in finding, on the balance of probabilities, the following:

that Shums and the Toors had made representations about the Toors' finances;

that those representations were false;

that the defendants either knew they were false or were reckless as to whether they were true;

that Shums and the Toors intended for the Cheemas to rely on the false information when deciding whether to make the loan;

and that the Cheemas had, in fact, relied on the false information in making their decision.

Ishwant Cheema told the court he had worked with Shums on two previous private loans, both of which were repaid on time and yielded a substantial return on investment.

In each of those cases, Shums brought the client to the Cheemas and acted as a mortgage broker for the transaction, according to the decision.

Cheema testified that the loan to the Toors followed the same basic pattern as the previous two, and Girn preferred his evidence, noting that Shums referred to the Toors in emails to the Cheemas as his "clients."

"Mr. Shums brokered the loan between the Toors and the Cheemas," the decision reads. "I do not accept Mr. Shums’ evidence that he was not acting as a mortgage broker. The evidence simply does not support this."

Rather, Girn concluded that "the preponderance of evidence" showed that Shums had provided the Cheemas with the inaccurate financial information about the Toors, and that it was "reasonable to infer" that he did so either recklessly with regard to its accuracy or knowing that it was false.

"Either way, it was a fraudulent misrepresentation," the decision reads.

"The Cheemas were also led to believe that Mr. Shums in his capacity as a mortgage broker conducted the usual verifications regarding credit check and income verification, as he had done in the two previous loans. They were induced to act on the basis that this information was correct."

Assessing damages

Shums argued that the Cheemas had been "contributorily negligent" by failing to do their own due diligence about the Toors' financial situation.

In negligence cases, a finding that the plaintiff was contributorily negligent can reduce the amount of damages awarded.

In this case, however, the judge concluded that the misrepresentation was fraudulent, not negligent.

"Mr. Shums once again falls back on his argument that he was not acting as a broker on the Toors’ loan and, because of that, the Cheemas ought to have made further inquiries including by verifying the Toors’ financial information that was relayed to them by Mr. Shums," the decision reads.

"As I have found that Mr. Shums did in fact broker the loan and that he told the Cheemas that he himself had completed the financial verification, this argument must fail … I agree with the Cheemas’ submission that Mr. Shums cannot argue that, 'while I misled you, actively or recklessly, you are partially at fault for believing me.'"

As such, Girn declined to reduce the amount awarded to the Cheemas in the case.

The judge ordered the Toors to pay the bulk of the damages. The terms of the loan stipulated that the Toors would owe the Cheemas 24 per cent interest if the original principal and interest were not paid back within one year of the loan date.

Based on the $84,000 in unpaid principal remaining on the loan and the Aug. 31, 2018, default date, Girn calculated that the Toors owed $98,038.36 in interest up to the date the trial concluded.

"The total judgment in favour of the Cheemas against the Toors is therefore $182,038.36," the decision reads.

The Cheemas also sought to recover the $84,000 in principal from Shums, but the judge declined to make an order to this effect.

"In my view, an award as suggested by the Cheemas does not put them in the same position they would have been in had the misrepresentations not been made," the decision reads. "Rather, such an award would enrich them. I agree with Mr. Shums that he would be put in a worse position, in a situation where he gained absolutely no benefit."

Instead, Girn ordered Shums to pay the Cheemas $14,849.88, representing the amount of interest the couple has had to pay on the funds they loaned to the Toors, which came from the Cheemas' home equity line of credit.

The judge also ordered the defendants to pay the Cheemas' court costs.