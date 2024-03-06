Fraudulent bank drafts being used to buy cars in Richmond, Mounties warn

Eight vehicles with a combined value of nearly $450,000 were recently purchased in Richmond using fraudulent bank drafts, according to a public warning from police Wednesday.

The Richmond RCMP say they arrested one suspect in the "fraud series" last month after launching an investigation stemming from a report of a stolen vehicle at a dealership.

"During the course of this investigation a suspect, not associated to the dealership, was identified and arrested, resulting in the recovery of three vehicles that had been fraudulently obtained," the statement from Mounties says, adding that five more vehicles have since been identified in connection with the case.

The vehicles range in value from $33,000 to $87,000 and are worth a total of $443,688. They were purchased between Jan. 21 and Feb. 26.

A spokesperson for the detachment says the warning was issued due to concerns there may be more victims, and is urging anyone who thinks they have been defrauded to contact authorities.

Police are also offering tips they say can help guard against this kind of fraud, including confirming the authenticity of the bank draft with the financial institution and meeting prospective buyers at the bank to witness the draft being issued.

The man who was arrested has not yet been charged.