Fraudsters are targeting a mailbox in Richmond looking for cheques, Richmond RCMP warn

Cheques being dropped in a particular mailbox in Richmond are being intercepted and cashed by fraudsters and police say local businesses have lost tens of thousands of dollars to the scheme.

A warning about the "emerging scheme" was issued by the Richmond RCMP Wednesday, saying the affected businesses are all located north of Cambie Road between No 6. Road and Viking Way.

"Through our investigation, we have learned that the cheques are intercepted, fraudulently deposited, then cashed, all unbeknownst to the issuing business," Mounties said

"It is only after some time has passed, before the payee informs the issuing business that their account has an outstanding balance due to the not receiving the cheque."

To guard against this fraud, business owners are being urged to mail their corporate cheques at a post office or to use a courier service.

The RCMP is also asking for any businesses impacted to make a police report "promptly" by calling 604-278-1212.