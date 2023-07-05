Fraud investigation launched in 2020 results in 40 charges laid against North Delta woman

A Delta police cruiser is seen in this undated photo from the department's website. (Delta police) A Delta police cruiser is seen in this undated photo from the department's website. (Delta police)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener