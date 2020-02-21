VANCOUVER -- A physiotherapist from B.C.'s Fraser Valley has been charged with sexual assault, and police suggest there may be more victims in the case.

Mounties in Chilliwack say the assaults are alleged to have occurred in August and September.

Few details have been provided, but the RCMP say that the accused was working as a physiotherapist at a Chilliwack health clinic.

Following an investigation, Sanjay Amruktkar was arrested and charged.

The 38-year-old appeared in court last week, and was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He was released from custody, and is expected to reappear in court next month.

"Our investigators are aware that there may be other victims who have not reported an encounter to police," Const. Jennifer Thomson said in a news release Friday.

"To further our investigation we encourage those persons to contact police."

The RCMP asks anyone with more information, including possible victims, to contact them at 604-792-4611. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.