VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s largest health authority says it would support further restrictions, and maybe even closures, at some of the province's "problematic venues" during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that more regulations may be announced in the coming days.

During a phone call with media Tuesday morning, Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin, Fraser Health's interim chief medical officer, said the steady increase in COVID-19 cases is forcing health officials to consider where transmission is happening and whether more restrictions are needed.

"When we dig into the data there are certain locations that are indicated as being possibly problematic areas," she said. "I know that (Dr. Bonnie Henry) is looking at bars and nightclubs as one possibility and also some large gatherings that have taken place around weddings and funerals."

Brodkin said some large gatherings have been especially concerning.

"Large gatherings of up to 50 people can take place safely, but it means that social distancing and other control measures need to be in place," she said. "So any large gathering where those control measures are not in place is a concern to us."

Brodkin also hinted that an announcement on further restrictions may be coming soon, calling the fines introduced last month "a first step."

"I don't know the details of what (Dr. Henry) planning to restrict, but I do know that they have been looking very carefully at the data and we're expecting an announcement in the next day or so," Brodkin said.

"If necessary, the province may go further and may actually close some of the more problematic venues. I don't know the details of what they are planning to close, but I do know that this is something they may be looking at."

If closures are announced, Brodkin said Fraser Health would support them. Last month, the health authority issued exposure warnings for a hookah lounge, an event billed as a rave, two pubs and a general store.