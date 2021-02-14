VANCOUVER -- Fraser Health is warning patrons of a pub in Port Moody and a Basketball gym in Surrey about recent public exposures to COVID-19.

The exposure at St. James's Well, located at 248 Newport Dr. in Port Moody, happened during the pub's trivia night on Feb. 2, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The exposures at West Coast Basketball's Performance Centre - located at 5684 Landmark Way, Unit 19 - happened at various times on Feb. 1 through 6.

The health authority says anyone who was at either location during the dates and times specified should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

The exposures are believed to be low risk, and there is no known risk to anyone who was at either location outside of the listed times, according to Fraser Health.

Health authorities in B.C. only issued public exposure warnings when there is a risk of COVID-19 transmission and they are unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

Fraser Health's public exposure page notes that some businesses publish their own exposure notices, but are not listed on the health authority website.

"If you have visited a business that you have learned has had exposures, and it is not listed here, it is because Public Health believes they have contacted everyone who was potentially exposed during the dates and times of exposure," the health authority's exposure list says.