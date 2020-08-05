VANCOUVER -- Fraser Health’s total COVID-19 case number has once again ticked upwards, with a total of 1,989 cases after the province reported its latest virus case count on Tuesday.

The province's top health officials gave its first virus update since Friday, with 146 new cases confirmed across the province over a four-day period.

With a total of 1,715 recoveries and 79 deaths, Fraser Health currently has an estimated 195 active COVID-19 cases, with five people in hospital and four in intensive care.

In comparison, Vancouver Coastal Health has had a total of 1,119 confirmed cases, with 932 recoveries and 109 deaths for an estimated 78 active cases. Two people in that health region are in hospital.

As of Tuesday's update, there were 319 active cases in all health authorities in B.C.

Outbreak at long-term care home

Tuesday’s numbers include a new outbreak declared at the Maple Ridge Seniors Village, which is operated by Retirement Concepts, after one staff member tested positive for the virus.

Fraser Health says it has sent in a rapid response team to the facility, and has already implemented infection control and cleaning protocols, as well as restricting visitors and movement of staff and residents inside.

There will also be screening twice a day for both staff and residents.

The facility has long-term care, assisted living and independent living in separate areas. The health authority says the outbreak is limited to the long-term care unit and there is no crossover between staff in different areas of the building.

Retirement Concepts has posted to its website, saying residents have been isolated to their rooms on the first and third floors.

Family visits have been suspended and group activities are on hold.

Deb Robinson arrived in Maple Ridge from Manitoba along with her sister late Tuesday night, after planning a summer visit with their 86-year-old dad, who lives in the independent living section of the facility. The trip had extra significance as it followed the death of their mother in April.

But instead, Robinson received a call from her dad Wednesday morning with the news the sisters wouldn’t be able to visit in person due to the outbreak.

“Everything has changed, we were just trying to get him out to visit the world again, do some things together, and now we’re kind of at sea,” Robinson told CTV News.

Instead, the sisters will likely spend their visit seeing their dad from the pavement below his second-floor balcony.

“Sad, right, for a lot of reasons,” Robinson added. “Really bad timing.”

Blueberry packing plant outbreak grows

Fraser Health is also monitoring a growing outbreak at a blueberry packing plant in Abbotsford, which was declared an outbreak on July 27 when 15 employees tested positive.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed that number has grown significantly, with 74 cases now linked to the facility.