VANCOUVER -- An expanded COVID-19 testing centre is now open in Langley, Fraser Health announced Wednesday.

​The testing facility was relocated to the grounds of Kwantlen Polytechnic University and will conduct up to 500 tests every day, doubling its previous capacity, the health authority says.

Patients will have the option of a walk-in or drive-thru test, and can book appointments online.

The centre has a six-lane drive-thru and will be open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Patients are encouraged to book appointments ahead of time, but those without appointments will be accommodated when possible. Those looking for a test in Surrey and Burnaby can also book online.

“The health and safety of our residents is our top priority during these challenging times, and we appreciate that this site will ensure better access to testing for those in need," Langley Mayor Val van den Broek said in a statement.

People with cold, flu or COVID-19-like symptoms such as fever, chills, or a cough, can be tested, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Those without symptoms do not need to be tested, health officials say.

Those who aren't sure if they should be tested can also use the B.C. COVID-19 self-assessment tool, available online.

Fraser Health has a list of the hours and locations of all its testing centres online.