VANCOUVER -- Another day, another water main break in Metro Vancouver.

Crews closed traffic lanes on Nanaimo Street in East Vancouver Friday morning after a water main break near the intersection with Pandora Street. It's the fourth water main break in Metro Vancouver in the last four days.

On Tuesday, a ruptured pipe in Surrey flooded several homes and turned streets near the intersection of 132 Street and 95A Avenue into rivers.

The following day, it was Vancouver's turn. A water main break near the Vancouver Art Gallery at West Georgia and Hornby streets delayed traffic for several hours.

Burnaby residents had their homes flooded early Thursday morning when a water main broke near the intersection of Gilmore Avenue and Dominion Street.

Friday's incident is the least severe of the bunch, with photos from the scene showing only a small amount of flooding.

The City of Vancouver tweeted that crews were en route shortly before noon to repair the ruptured pipe. Northbound traffic on Nanaimo Street was reduced to one lane while they worked.