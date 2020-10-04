Advertisement
Four Vancouver-bound flights added to B.C. list of COVID-19 flight exposures
Two more flights, both Vancouver-bound, were added to the BCCDC’s COVID-19 exposures list.
VANCOUVER -- Four flights connected to Vancouver have been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s list of flights with COVID-19 exposures over the weekend.
Three of the flights were from Toronto to Vancouver while the fourth was from Mexico City to Vancouver. The BCCDC added two of the flights on Saturday and the other two on Sunday.
Details of the affected flights are as follows:
- Sept. 23: Air Canada flight 123, Toronto to Vancouver (rows 15 to 21)
- Sept. 27: AeroMexico flight 696, Mexico City to Vancouver (rows not reported)
- Sept. 27: Air Canada flight 115, Toronto to Vancouver (rows 3 to 4 and 12 to 15)
- Sept. 30: Air Canada flight 115, Toronto to Vancouver (rows 24 to 28)
Anyone who was a passenger on those flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.
Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of coronavirus infection on a flight. Health authorities now provide updates on flights with confirmed cases and post notices online.