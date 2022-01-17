Four Tips for a Brighter Blue Monday

VANCOUVER -

January can be a difficult month for many with gloomy weather, holiday bills and broken New Year’s resolutions.

Karlene Karst, nutritionist and founder of Sea-licious, joined CTV Morning Live with four tips to combat the winter blues.

CURB THE CANDY

When feeling down it can be easy to turn to comfort foods, chocolate and candy. Sugar is often craved when feeling stressed. However, the inevitable sugar crash does more harm than good in the long run.

Karst recommends incorporating more Omega-3 fatty acids into a balanced diet. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fats, which reduce inflammation and boost the feel good brain chemical serotonin.

Karst recommended Sea-licious, which is an Omega-3 supplement with no fishy aftertaste.

KEEP CLUTTER-FREE

Our emotional state can often be reflected in our environment. Cleaning and organizing can help reduce stress and depression. It improves productivity and can even help with sleep.

EMBRACE THE OUTDOORS

The weather may be unpredictable during the winter months, but it is important to dress for the conditions and get outdoors. Karst shared that walking in nature can be a powerful antidepressant.

For even further benefits, Karst recommends doing workouts outdoors. Movement causes the body to release endorphins, which trigger a positive feeling in the body.

LIGHTEN UP

The days may be short in the winter months, but it is important to get as much natural light as possible.

Karst shared that it is particularly beneficial between 6 and 8 a.m. as it encourages natural serotonin production.

Increasing natural light in the home can be as easy as opening the curtains and rolling up the shades.

Karst also recommended the use of a light box for about 30 minutes to two hours per day to help with the lack of sunlight.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live for more tips to beat the winter blues.