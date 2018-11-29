

CTV Vancouver





Four people from Surrey are facing a lengthy list of charges after allegedly stealing thousands of pieces of mail across four different provinces.

The Calgary Police Service began its investigation in August 2018, when officers noticed a spike in break-and-enters, vehicle thefts and other fraudulent activities.

Calgary police worked with the Edmonton Police Service, Vancouver Police Department and the RCMP in Richmond and Langley to identify the four suspects.

The CPS’s Centralized Break and Enter Unit executed a search warrant at a home where the suspects were located.

Officers found more than 5,000 pieces of stolen mail that belonged to 2,194 members of the public. With the help of Canada Post Inspectors, they were able to confirm 3,970 pieces of the mail had been reported stolen. Those will be returned to the rightful recipients once the Canada Post service disruption is resolved.

Investigators also seized seven firearms and various stolen property.

Police have now arrested Robert Paul Allard, 30, Steven Edward Hart, 34, Courtney Lee Delf, 29 and Laetitia Angelique Acera, 25.

They are now collectively facing a total of 87 charges, including break and enter, motor vehicle theft, disguise to commit an indictable offence, possession of stolen property, use of stolen credit card, fraud, identity theft, possess firearm obtained by crime and knowing possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Police said break and enters are often crimes of opportunity and 66 per cent of the time, criminals don’t need to force entry.

They are reminding people to secure their homes and vehicles every night by 9 p.m.