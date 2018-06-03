

CTV Vancouver





The inhabitants of four units in a Burnaby apartment building have been displaced after a severe fire Saturday night.

A total of seven fire crews responded to the flat-roofed building in the 5600-block of Royal Oak Avenue, according to Stew Colbourne, acting assistant fire chief for Burnaby Fire Department.

When crews first arrived at the scene shortly after 11 p.m., flames were shooting through the roof, Colbourne said.

He said there are four units in the building - two upstairs and two downstairs - which made clearing the building challenging.

“We had numerous occupants,” Colbourne said. “We did manage to get all the occupants out safely. With four different suites, it does become a bit more difficult.”

Electricity was cut off to the building while crews battled the blaze, and Colbourne said it’s unlikely residents will be able to return any time soon.