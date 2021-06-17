VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators are looking into what they're calling "the case of a suspicious missing person" in Burnaby.

Parminder "Paul" Rai was reported missing by his family on June 9, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team's Sgt. Frank Jang said.

At that point, the 33-year-old hadn't been seen for nearly a week, the sergeant said at a news conference Thursday.

Rai's was seen at his home near University Crescent and Tower Road, not far from Simon Fraser University, on June 5.

The Burnaby RCMP looked into Rai's case, and Mounties' preliminary findings suggested an element of foul play.

Jang did not elaborate on what evidence led to that belief.

It does not appear that a news release was issued by Burnaby RCMP at that time, regarding his disappearance.

His name is not included on the B.C. RCMP's list of active missing persons cases in the province.

IHIT took conduct of the case earlier this week, in accordance with its mandate to investigate suspicious missing persons cases, when foul play is suspected.

"We need the help of the community," Jang said, asking anyone with information about Rai's disappearance to come forward.

Rai is described as South Asian, 5'10" and about 185 pounds. He drives a black 2011 Honda Accord with the B.C. licence plate number MB231R.

"He is known to police. He does have a connection to gang and drug activity, and we do not believe that his disappearance is random," Jang said.

This article is developing and will be updated. Check back for more.