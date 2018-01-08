

Homicide investigators say foul play is suspected in the death of a man found unresponsive Sunday.

Mounties were called to the 17800-block of 64 Avenue in Surrey shortly after midnight. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man in a nearby residence.

Life-saving efforts were performed, but the man could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of his death was not clear but foul play is suspected, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement Monday.

IHIT, which has taken over the case, said investigators are still working to confirm the man's identity. Then his next-of-kin will be notified before his name is released publicly.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be required to determine how he died.

"Until more facts are established, the risk to the public, if any, remains unknown," the IHIT statement said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).