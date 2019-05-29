More than a dozen businesses have banded together to launch a lawsuit against a B.C. utilities provider over a road closure they say impacted their bottom line.

Legal action filed in a Vancouver court last week suggests FortisBC caused loss of revenue when it closed a major section of 1st Avenue for a months-long construction project.

The natural gas provider ripped up part of the pavement last year to replace an aging gasline that runs between Vancouver and Coquitlam.

As a result, lanes of the major artery linking commuters to Vancouver's downtown core were closed between May and August 2018. At some points during that period, all lanes were closed between Nanaimo Street and Clark Drive.

The closure prevented customers from getting to the shops and restaurants in the area, 15 businesses located near 1st and Commercial Drive say.

In the notice of civil claim, the business owners say they suffered loss and damage including a loss of revenue and profits. Some businesses closed or had to relocate, the notice says.

Some had to finance debt and lost rental revenue.

"At all times material hereto, FortisBC knew or (ought) to have known that the Project would cause irreparable and devastating harm and economic loss to the businesses in the Area," the notice says.

The parties claim the utility "made false representations to the public and the Plaintiffs," including a promise it would provide advertising for the businesses to try to limit the impact of the road closure. Scroll down for a full list of the plaintiffs

"FortisBC provided only limited advertising and little in the way of compensation to the assist the businesses in the area," the lawsuit claims.

Other issues raised in the suit include placing outhouses outside the entrances to businesses, obstructing access through excessive noise and dust and choosing a "method of construction that caused an unnecessary disruption to vehicular and pedestrian traffic."

None of the allegations have been proven in court. FortisBC has 21 days from the date of receiving notification to respond to the lawsuit.

Fortis acknowledged previously that it was aware of concerns expressed by businesses ahead of the closures.

"We've already been in contact with a number of them and looking at events we can do, we purchased gift cards from businesses that have them to distribute to customers, those type of things," vice-president of market development and external relations Doug Stout said in April 2018.

"Each one is a little bit different so we're going to work through that and it'll be an ongoing process."

The following plaintiffs are seeking relief for damages:

Fire Productions Ltd. (Federico's Supper Club)

The Drive Coffee Bar

Prado Café

Spade Coffee

Red Burrito

Cassia Bake Shop

LQ Investment Ltd.

Commercial Drive Sunshine Food (My BBQ Hut/Fresh Free Range Chicken)

Exp. Bubbletea and Lifestyle Co.

Pacific Laptop

Patrick Iannone (Paranada Traders)

Mr. P's and Mr. Pet's

Skylar Stock (Mintage Vintage)

Astro International Travel (Columbus World Travel)

The Drive Drugstore (The Drive Pharmacy)

