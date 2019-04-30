

A former hockey player from Calgary is facing charges following an unusual string of incidents that began with a baby allegedly being snatched from its mother in a Kelowna, B.C. park.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Kelowna RCMP said officers were first called to Kerry Park shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday for reports of an assault and a disturbance along the waterfront.

According to police, witnesses at the scene told officers that a man had allegedly grabbed onto a small child in its mother’s care.

"It certainly is a bizarre incident," said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey. "It's not something that happens here."

Mounties told The Canadian Press the man allegedly let go of the child after a struggle before stripping naked, jumping into Okanagan Lake and swimming out to a log boom.

"He appeared very distraught and I know it took quite some time for officers to negotiate and eventually take him into custody," O'Donaghey said.

Police said the child was examined in hospital and was physically unharmed.

Harold Giffen Nyren has been charged with assault and willfully resisting or obstructing a police officer.

The 30-year-old played five seasons in the Western Hockey League, CTV News Vancouver has learned, two of which he spent with the Moose Jaw Warriors starting in 2006.

According to HockeyDB.com, Nyren then played for the Kamloops Blazers from 2008 to 2010, one season with the Calgary Hitmen as well as the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Heat in the 2010-2011 season.

Former Hitmen teammate Kris Foucault said he was shocked to hear about the charges.

"He was always outgoing. He was always funny in the locker room," he told CTV. "The guy I knew, he was always a great teammate."

Nyren also played in Europe, ending his season after seven games with Amiens in France.

Mounties in Kelowna are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Nyren remains in custody. His next court date is Wednesday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Allison Hurst