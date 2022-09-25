Former Whistler, Vancouver fire chief John McKearney receives national honour
After more than 40 years of service, former Vancouver and Whistler fire chief John McKearney has received one of the highest honours in his field.
The Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs named McKearney the 2022 Canadian Fire Chief of the Year at a ceremony in Ottawa this month.
McKearney told CTV News it was an "amazing experience" to receive the recognition, which included a standing ovation from the audience.
"(I) felt like an imposter, and I meant that, sincerely, to the audience," he said. "There's so much talent across this country, and I am under no illusion that I am the 2022 fire chief of the year. Rather, I feel – and I stated (at the ceremony) that I feel – as the representative of so many great leaders that I worked with throughout my career."
McKearney spent 37 years with the Vancouver Fire Rescue Service, beginning his career as a firefighter and eventually becoming fire chief. He retired from VFRS, but came out of retirement in 2018 to serve as fire chief in Whistler, a role he held until his second retirement earlier this year.
Shortly after joining the Whistler Fire Rescue Service, McKearney was elected president of the CAFC.
The Resort Municipality of Whistler congratulated McKearney on his achievement in a statement issued Friday.
“I would like to congratulate John and to thank him for his extraordinary work leading the Whistler Fire Rescue Service,” said Mayor Jack Crompton in the statement.
“Whistler is vulnerable to wildfire and John’s work both for our community, and on a national level, has been critical to further public safety and emergency preparedness.”
Though he's now retired, McKearney said he plans to continue offering support and coaching to fellow fire chiefs.
-
