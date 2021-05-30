VANCOUVER -- A former Vancouver police superintendent who spearheaded a program to target gang violence is taking on a new challenge after winning a seat on Richmond's City Council in a byelection on Saturday.

Andy Hobbs finished with 3,095 votes, according to unofficial results posted on the city's website.

Hobbs, who spent 35 years as a police officer and served two terms as a Richmond school trustee, narrowly defeated second- and third-place finishers Jonathan Ho and Karina Reid, who received 2,785 and 2,767 votes, respectively.

The official results will be certified and released in the coming days.

Speaking to CTV News Vancouver on Sunday, Hobbs said his victory in the close race was a product of both hard work and good luck.

"We had a very good campaign team and a lot of help in the community from across Richmond, from all different groups," he said. "But then, everybody worked really hard, all the candidates worked hard, so we were fortunate."

Asked whether his policing experience was a factor in his win - given the recent surge in gang slayings across Metro Vancouver, including one at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond - Hobbs acknowledged the possibility, but said he felt his decades of volunteer experience in the community was also important.

The councillor-elect said he has "a lot to learn" and is eager to get started.

"I'd just like to say thank you to the voters of Richmond for this opportunity," Hobbs said. "I will give it 110 per cent and be working for everybody in the community, and I look forward to working with everybody on council to make things better for Richmond."