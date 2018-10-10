

CTV Vancouver





A man who spent five years as an associate pastor of a local Roman Catholic church has been named in a sexual misconduct case.

The allegations against Father Peter Hung Cong Tran, who worked at St. Joseph's Parish in Vancouver from 1998 to 2003, involve two sisters from the city.

They say the abuse occurred when one of them was still a minor.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton said it had been informed of the allegations by the Archdiocese of Vancouver.

Tran has not been charged and the allegations have not been proven in court.

While Tran spent part of his career in Vancouver, he's also worked as an associate pastor at Ascension and St. Vincent Liem parishes in Calgary, and at Edmonton's Queen of Martyrs Parish.

He became the pastor at Calgary's St. Francis of Assisi Parish in 2016, where he remained until recently. He's since been suspended from his duties while the church investigates.

Officials say the information was announced during all weekend masses to parishioners at all his former churches.

The news comes a week after Canada's Catholic bishops released new regulations they hope will prevent further sexual abuse within the Church.

A document titled "Protecting Minors from Sexual Abuse" outlines a new process to help clergy be more proactive.

