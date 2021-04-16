VANCOUVER -- Is there an appetite in Vancouver to bid for another Olympic Games?

The former CEO of the Vancouver Organizing Committee for the 2010 Winter Olympic Games (VANOC), John Furlong, is making a pitch to the business community Friday.

Furlong is the keynote speaker for a virtual event hosted by the Vancouver Board of Trade to discuss the potential benefits of hosting another Olympics.

According to the BOT, the 2010 games generated more than $1 billion in local development and attracted more then 600,000 visitors to the region. The games united the country and showcased Vancouver and Whistler to the world.

In previous interviews with CTV News Vancouver, Furlong says the work of putting together a bid to host the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has been underway for a year and a half already.

In late March, Vancouver city councillors voted in favour of asking staff to analyze the impacts of brining the Olympics back to Vancouver. However, it was not a unanimous decision, with three councillors voting against the motion.

The motion passed with an amendment: if Vancouver is serious about hosting in 2030, the city will first conduct a critical analysis of the last games the city hosted in 2010.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.