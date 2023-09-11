Former Vancouver Island Christian camp counsellor says they were shunned after being outed as bisexual
Oliver Kadach attended Camp Qwanoes as a kid and worked there for two summers, but said they weren't allowed to return after they were outed as bisexual.
"It was very distressing," Kadach told CTV News.
"After that summer, I was hospitalized for a couple months in a psychiatry ward. And I was diagnosed with PTSD and that goes to show they're spreading a lot of harm," they continued.
Kadach struggled with their identity growing up as a result of what was being taught in the camp.
"We were all told if a kid comes out to you, we can't support it because that's not what God wants," Kadach said.
"I think it's disgusting. I think it's really gross because these kids need our support and they need to be shown that they are loved and accepted for who they are," they continued.
After news spread that they were bisexual, Kadach said people in the camp shunned them and they no longer keep in contact with anyone in the camp.
Kadach no longer identifies as Christian because of Camp Qwanoes, but rather considers themselves spiritual.
In an emailed statement, Camp Qwanoes' executive director Scott Bayley said "at Qwanoes, we welcome all campers – regardless of background or beliefs – and we seek to treat each one with the same love, care and respect."
"Each is treated as an equal and accepted…it has always been this way at Qwanoes. We believe that people with different beliefs can still get along and enjoy a great time together," the statement read.
"Camp Qwanoes is a Christian camp that is owned and operated by a group of churches. We seek staff who share our beliefs, including that we look to the Bible as our basis for truth. We hire staff who are willing to sign, support and live by our staff agreement."
Kadach believes the camp needs to rethink its interpretation of the Bible.
"As a lot of us know, it's a mistranslation. Homosexuality in the Bible is a mistranslation," they said.
"So I'd ask them to look into that and just be aware that they're causing so much harm to kids," they continued, adding that they want the camp to be held accountable.
Three school districts have cut ties with the camp this year over its views on homosexuality.
Kadach said they now use their voice to advocate for minority groups, especially the LGBTQ+ community.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Elon Musk's refusal to have Starlink support Ukraine attack in Crimea raises questions for Pentagon
SpaceX founder Elon Musk's refusal to allow Ukraine to use Starlink internet services to launch a surprise attack on Russian forces in Crimea last September has raised questions as to whether the U.S. military needs to be more explicit in future contracts that services or products it purchases could be used in war, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said Monday.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Take a closer look at what Pierre Poilievre is peddling
After delivering an epic speech to Conservative Party faithful this past weekend in Quebec City, Pierre Poilievre is riding high. In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says it's time Canadians take a much closer look at what the Conservative leader's saying, and question whether it's the kind of leadership they want.
Pierre Poilievre's speech aboard WestJet flight sparks strong reaction online
Passengers returning to Calgary from the Conservative Party national meeting in Quebec City on a WestJet flight Sunday evening got a surprise speech from party leader Pierre Poilievre.
Canadian man arrested after allegedly stealing more than US$64,000 from Walmart stores across the U.S.
A Canadian man was arrested in the U.S. after allegedly going on a cross-country robbery tour and stealing more US$64,000 in cash from Walmart stores across multiple states using sleight-of-hand techniques.
Crown’s opening address outlines shocking revelations at Nathaniel Veltman murder trial
The Crown wasted little time in pointing the finger at the man accused of killing a London, Ont. Muslim family by running them over with a pickup truck as opening statements got underway in a Windsor courtroom on Monday.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying at trial
The lawyers defending two of the most prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests are attempting to block nine Ottawa residents and business representatives from taking the stand.
Kim Jong Un heads to Russia. What do Pyongyang and Moscow want from each other?
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that is likely to focus on Russia's desire to buy ammunition to refill reserves drained by its war in Ukraine.
Air pollution caused by wildfire smoke linked to elevated suicide risk in rural counties: U.S. research
Exposure to wildfire smoke could have a detrimental impact on not only physical health, but also mental health, according to new research from the U.S. which found that air pollution may elevate the risk of suicide among some demographics.
Suspect identified, charged after triple stabbing in Vancouver's Chinatown
The man who allegedly stabbed three strangers in Vancouver's Chinatown has been identified and charged – and records show he was confined to a psychiatric facility after being found not criminally responsible for killing his daughter.
Vancouver Island
-
Thanks to Hollywood strikes, Vancouver Island director can finally make passion project
An independent film on Vancouver Island is getting a chance of being made because of twin strikes affecting unionized actors and writers in the United States.
-
New rent increase capped at 3.5 per cent, seemingly not welcomed by renters or landlords
In an already tight, expensive rental market, landlords in B.C. will soon be able to increase their rent for existing tenants by three and a half per cent instead of the two per cent they're currently capped at.
-
B.C. sets up climate emergency task force amid wildfire crisis
British Columbia will form an expert disaster task force to rapidly deploy to, respond to and support people and communities facing emergencies amid a historic wildfire season that has destroyed about 400 structures, mostly homes, said Premier David Eby.
Calgary
-
E. coli cases in Calgary outbreak hit 231 as several daycares reopen
Braineer Academy, Little Oak Early Education, Almond Branch and Fueling Brains Bridgeland all had their closure orders rescinded because they did not have cases linked to their location and had met AHS conditions to reopen.
-
Pierre Poilievre's speech aboard WestJet flight sparks strong reaction online
Passengers returning to Calgary from the Conservative Party national meeting in Quebec City on a WestJet flight Sunday evening got a surprise speech from party leader Pierre Poilievre.
-
Some facts about the Shiga toxin producing E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares
Alberta Health Services says 231 people, many of them children, have been infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli 0157 after an outbreak this month at several Calgary daycares.
Edmonton
-
Family plead for help after 'horrific' hit-and-run in central Edmonton
The family of a young Edmonton woman in the ICU is asking for help finding the driver that hit her and then drove away.
-
Edmonton firefighters who died this year honoured on 9/11 anniversary
Edmonton firefighters who died this year were honoured on Monday, the anniversary of 9/11.
-
Teen kicked in head by Edmonton police officer who avoided criminal charges pursues private prosecution
An Indigenous man who was kicked in the head by an Edmonton police officer who kicked him in the head in 2020 has applied for private prosecution four months after Crown prosecutors declined to pursue the case despite a watchdog recommendation to do so.
Toronto
-
Toronto father of 4 wins years-long lawsuit against GTA doctor ruled to have caused wife's 'untimely' death
A Toronto area doctor has been found liable for the “untimely” death of a 34-year-old mother who showed up at a Brampton emergency room complaining of severe pain, but was discharged before a tangle in her lower intestines could be discovered.
-
UK man charged in downtown Toronto assault that left Manitoba man dead
A man from the United Kingdom has been charged after an assault in downtown Toronto last month left a Manitoba man dead.
-
Police identify woman, 36, killed in downtown Toronto stabbing
Toronto police have identified the 36-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Cabbagetown last Saturday.
Montreal
-
'Suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite mailed to Montreal residents, say police
Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into so-called 'suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite allegedly being mailed to local residents by an Ontario man linked to 120 deaths worldwide.
-
Montreal homeless shelter sees 8 overdoses within an hour
Eight people suffered overdoses near a homeless shelter in downtown Montreal on Sunday.
-
Montreal doctor who lost brother to suicide calls for more mental health funding
A Montreal doctor is speaking out after she lost her brother to suicide in April. She says he tried to check himself into a psych ward, but never made it, after an extended wait in the emergency room.
Winnipeg
-
Teens plead guilty to second-degree murder in Winnipeg park killing
Two Manitoba teens have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a man in a parking lot of Assiniboine Park more than one year ago.
-
Manitoban remembered on 9/11 anniversary
September 11 has become a day of reflection for people around the world as they remember the planes crashing into the twin towers 22 years ago. One of those people is Manitoban Ellen Judd. She lost her partner Christine Egan that day.
-
'Just sick of the crime': Restaurants dealing with in an increase of people dining and dashing
It's a problem restaurants around Winnipeg are dealing with – people ducking out without paying, leaving the business to foot the bill.
Saskatoon
-
Legendary Japanese car tuner works on three late model Porsches in Saskatoon
Like a scene from a movie, three shiny, high-end custom Porsches are on display at a local auto shop.
-
How the city could pay for a new arena, entertainment district
The city is looking at five potential revenue streams to fund a downtown arena and entertainment district.
-
Saskatoon homicide victim was nearly 7 months pregnant, family says
Saskatoon’s latest homicide victim was nearly seven months pregnant when she was killed, according to her family.
Regina
-
Sask. top doctor encourages residents to get boosted ahead of expected rise of COVID, flu rates
Summer in Saskatchewan has been a relatively calm season for viruses. However, fall is around the corner and with it comes the increased spread of the flu and COVID-19.
-
Sask. First Nation celebrates construction of hospital on Indigenous land
Keeseekoose First Nation is celebrating a monumental first – a brand new hospital to be built on reserve land.
-
'Optimistic time for all coaches': Pats prepare for final pre-season tests
The Regina Pats lost both pre-season games against the Brandon Wheat Kings over the weekend and will finish off with two more games against the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders ahead of the Western Hockey League [WHL] regular season.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Lee moving northwest, poses weekend risk to Atlantic Canada
As of Monday afternoon, Lee is a category three hurricane with maximum sustained winds near the eye of the storm at 195 km/h.
-
12-year-old girl arrested for allegedly stabbing 15-year-old girl: Halifax police
Halifax police say a 12-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old girl during a physical altercation Sunday night.
-
South Shore motel to be converted to accommodations for N.S. health-care professionals
In a year, the doors of what was once the Wheelhouse Motel will open to health-care professionals looking to relocate to, or stay in, Lunenburg, N.S.
London
-
Crown’s opening address outlines shocking revelations at Nathaniel Veltman murder trial
The Crown wasted little time in pointing the finger at the man accused of killing a London, Ont. Muslim family by running them over with a pickup truck as opening statements got underway in a Windsor courtroom on Monday.
-
Liberal caucus coming to London, Ont. Tuesday, but will Trudeau be there?
The Liberal caucus will be meeting in London this week, from Sept. 12-14 at RBC Place. According to CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos, the choice of location is deliberate.
-
'No authority to take such actions': Central Elgin mayor violated code of conduct
An Integrity Commissioner has ruled that Central Elgin Mayor Andrew Sloan has violated the municipality’s code of conduct on three separate occasions.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man 6th person to die in ATV crash in less than 2 months
A 34-year-old Greater Sudbury man is the sixth person in northeastern Ontario to die in an ATV crash in less than two months.
-
Sault police keeping homicide suspect's identity quiet
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say they have identified a suspect in the murder of a 22-year-old woman last Thursday, but are not releasing details about them.
-
Northern Ont. Indigenous sergeant to sing national anthem at Jays game
After a video of an Indigenous police sergeant singing 'O Canada' in three languages caught the attention of the Toronto Blue Jays, the northern Ontario officer received a special invitation.
Kitchener
-
Car that killed Lucas Shortreed was found behind fake wall: OPP
The car that struck and killed a Fergus, Ont. 18-year-old in 2008 was hidden behind a false wall inside a semi-trailer when police found it more than a decade later, Wellington County OPP say.
-
Waterloo Region leaders react to pause on provincial facilitator plan
The province is pressing pause on a project that was being watched closely in Waterloo Region.
-
Cambridge firefighters climb onto StairMaster to honour fallen first responders on 9/11
Cambridge firefighters geared up and are climbing stairs on a workout machine, to honour the lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks, 22 years ago.