A 56-year-old Canadian man who was stabbed to death in Chile has been identified as a former professor at the University of British Columbia.

The school confirmed that Peter Winterburn, a former researcher in the school’s Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, was the victim in Friday’s fatal stabbing.

In a Facebook post, Winterburn's brother, Brian, wrote that Peter's death was "devastating news for both our family, his wife and his two daughters."

"RIP Peter my younger brother, his life tragically taken too soon by those who feel the only way forward in life is to steal," he wrote.

Local reports said the incident took place in the Cerro Alegre neighbourhood of Valparaiso, Chile, where Winterburn was walking with his family. These reports say two people demanded his belongings, there was a commotion, and he was stabbed.

After news of Winterburn's death became public, UBC’s Mineral Deposit Research Unit paid tribute to Winterburn in a Facebook post, calling him a “compelling force” during his time at the school.

“While at UBC, he implemented a widely recognized and successful research program in exploration geochemistry, he contributed to student and industry training, graduated five MSc students and was mentoring four other MSc candidates towards completion,” the post read.

The research unit said Winterburn most recently worked on pioneering efforts in the application of genomic methods in mineral exploration. He left UBC in January to return to Vale, at their location in Santiago, Chile.

According to a profile on UBC’s website, Winterburn was an industrial research chair in exploration geochemistry and held a Ph.D from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

Before his time at the university, Winterburn worked for more than 17 years in the minerals industry for AngloAmerican and Vale.

On Friday, Global Affairs Canada had confirmed the death of a Canadian citizen in the South American country.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who has been murdered in Chile,” a spokesperson told CTV News.

“Consular officials stand ready to provide assistance to the victim's family,” the spokesperson added.