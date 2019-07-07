Dozens of people are expected to gather in a Surrey park Sunday afternoon to remember those who lost their lives while living in a homeless camp.

The notorious "Surrey Strip" along 135A Street was the epicenter of opioid crisis in the city. In 2017, paramedics responded to more than 550 overdose and poisoning calls along that stretch alone.

In June of the following year, more than 160 tent city residents were moved into modular housing or other shelters.

To commemorate one year since the Surrey Strip was dismantled, Alliance Against Displacement and Anti-Police Power Surrey have organized a gathering at Grosvenor Road Park.

Organizers will bring a banner where people can write the names of those who have died.

Government officials and the RCMP said the homeless camps along 135A Street may be gone, but they are continuing to work on issues related to homelessness, addiction and mental health across the city.

"Thanks to the hard work of our incredible partners, 160 people have the comfort and security of a home," said B.C. Minister of Housing Selina Robinson in a news release. "We know there’s more work to do and will continue to address the need for supportive housing here and in communities throughout the province."

Surrey RCMP said the detachment launched its Police Mental Health Outreach Team, which is an amalgamation of its outreach and mental health intervention units, in March.

"When 135A changed, we changed," said Sgt. Trevor Dinwoodie in a news release. "I believe the innovative, relationship-focussed approach of the Surrey Outreach Team certainly helped to stabilize the 135A area, however we realized that continuing this same type of approach with the addition of mental health services could benefit other areas of the city as well."

Police said a collaborative approach with those in social services and health care is necessary.