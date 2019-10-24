VANCOUVER – Longtime MLA and former Speaker of the B.C. legislature Linda Reid has announced she won't be seeking re-election.

Explaining her decision to step away from politics after 28 years, Reid said she wanted to make room for the next generation of politicians.

"My priority throughout my career as an elected member of my community has been to encourage young people, especially women, to get involved in politics. I’m passionate about creating opportunities for a new generation of British Columbians to run for office – which is why I have made this difficult decision," Reid said in a statement.

Reid recently came under fire after it was revealed that she refused to be interviewed for an investigation into serious allegations involving former sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz.

Reid was not accused of wrongdoing in the probe, which was conducted by Doug LePard, former deputy chief of the Vancouver Police Department.

But LePard wanted to speak with her after witnesses raised the issue of thousands of dollars of liquor, which was purchased with taxpayer dollars, being removed from the legislature when she was Speaker.

Reid declined to be interviewed, but did answer some questions through her lawyer.

"I was out of town," Reid told reporters earlier this month, explaining why she refused an interview. "I did co-operate and I think questions were answered."

The MLA said she will remain the BC Liberals' critic for seniors and continue representing her riding of Richmond South Centre until her term is up.

The next provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 16, 2021.