Former workers at a Vancouver settlement agency have come forward with scathing allegations regarding the board's operations.

Multicultural Helping House Society provides a number of services to newcomers, many of whom are Filipino caregivers.

Former employees said there were questionable activities by the non-profit's board of directors.

With the encouragement of Mable Elmore, the MLA for Vancouver-Kensington, three former workers spoke out at a press conference Sunday.

The workers allege some members of the board would try to sell newcomers "expensive" insurance policies.

Rhea Villaviencio, who worked as a program coordinator and receptionist for three years, said she witnessed a couple of board members pressure caregivers into purchasing insurance products.

"The clients felt that they needed to buy the insurance before they can get the services," Villaviencio explained. "It came to the point where I couldn't stand what was happening at the MHHS."

She said she reached a tipping point and quit in 2015.

'This is not a marketplace'

Jeanette Doltmas was a caregiver who purchased an insurance product. She said she was impressed by the members' pitch.

"The presentation was amazing; it was all about investment for retirement. So I signed the contract with a new policy," she said.

A year later, she started to study her policy and changed her mind and ended it.

After that, a group advocating for caregivers, of which she was the president, suddenly dissolved.

"My biggest concern was what happened to the money raised by the caregivers? Who is now handling the affairs of the caregivers? Each of us has the right to know."

The MMHS not only operates as a society – which offers support to immigrants and new Canadians – it also operates a foundation and co-op.

Critics say that's where the conflict arises.

"This is not a marketplace. Insurance is not part of MHHS. Travel agency is not part of MHHS. Co-op is not part of MHHS," Doltmas said.

Workers silenced over fears of retribution

Former employees said they've had concerns about some board members' activities for many years but were scared to voice their concerns.

Crisanta Sampan, another former MHHS worker, said it was difficult for many of the workers and caregivers to speak out.

"If we speak, we lose our status, we get shunned, we get ostracized. [The caregivers] are here by themselves, they gravitate towards a community because they need to find a home and a sense of belonging and they will do whatever it takes to keep that," she said.

Elmore started speaking to former employees, current clients and caregivers after attending the annual general meeting.

She said there appeared to be conflict of interest of board members, questions around governance and issues over financial transparency.

"We need [the board members] to step down and for the MHHS to do the job that it's intended to do, the job that is supported by the staff and the community – and the job that needs to be done," Elmore said.

Besides creating a new board, the former workers would also like to see the end of private businesses at MHHS, a forensic financial audit, a refund for those co-op members requesting it and an assessment to identify possible governance problems.

Long-time board president resigns

Shortly after the annual meeting, the long-time president of the board resigned, along with two other members of his family.

Tom Avendano said he was advised to step down under the advice of his lawyer.

He denies all the former workers' claims.

"Not true, very false," he said. "They're allegations that are brought forth by the losers of the elections."

The executive director of MHHS, Will Davis, has been in the role for less than a year.

He said he cannot comment on the allegations because of a confidentiality agreement, but he said the public has the right to scrutinize.

"Any further questions or investigation into these very serious allegations are more than welcome and I will cooperate to my fullest," he said.

While the activities of some board members have been brought into question, the former staff members do not criticize the work of the settlement agency, which is funded by all three levels of government.

Davis said the public should still have confidence in the services they provide to newcomers.

"The services that we provide continue to be professional," he said. "We, being the staff, that are being completely vigilant and performing tasks for newcomers and new Canadians efficiently and by the book, and by our standards of the contracts that we sign with the different tiers of government."

Davis invites the public to MMHS' next meeting on August 23 where they can ask questions and voice concerns.