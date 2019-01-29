

CTV Vancouver





A former RCMP staff sergeant has pleaded guilty to failing to maintain law and order.

David Attew entered his plea to the charge under the RCMP Act in a B.C. court room Tuesday. He was given a six-month conditional sentence to be served in the community.

During that time, he has to abide by conditions including a curfew and not possessing alcohol. He must also complete 50 hours of community service.

Other than his plea and responding to questions from the judge, Attew did not address the court. Sentencing is expected later in the day.

A publication ban prevents the reporting of details of the submissions and evidence submitted in his case.

Attew was one of the officers who worked on the investigation into the Surrey Six murders in 2007.

Two weeks ago, another investigator involved in the probe pleaded guilty to two offences. Sgt. Derek Brassington had been charged with breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber