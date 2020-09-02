VANCOUVER -- A former employee at the Canadian High Commission in London has confirmed she has filed a lawsuit in the U.K. against former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell and Global Affairs Canada, over allegations she was groped by Campbell in 2013 while he was serving as high commissioner.

The allegations were first reported in the Telegraph in January 2019.

At that time, Judith Prins told the newspaper that while she was climbing the main staircase of Canada House on Trafalgar Square to a meeting, Campbell groped her from behind.

CTV News is currently working to reach Gordon Campbell for comment. Emails and a voicemail to a previous spokesperson for Mr. Campbell on this issue have not been answered.

In 2019, the Telegraph cited a spokesperson for Campbell who said: "This complaint was transparently disclosed and became the subject of a full due diligence investigation at the time by the government of Canada and was found to be without merit.”

On Wednesday, John Babcock, a spokesperson with Global Affairs Canada told CTV News, in a statement: “The government of Canada takes any allegations of sexual assault and harassment extremely seriously. This kind of alleged misconduct in the workplace is absolutely unacceptable.”

Babcock had no further comment, he wrote, as the matter is before the courts.

According to the Telegraph report, Prins filed a formal complaint about the alleged assault in January 2014, and came to a settlement, which she told the Telegraph she was prohibited from discussing.

Campbell served as Canada’s High Commissioner to the U.K. from 2011 to 2016.

According to the Telegraph, the alleged sexual assault took place in September 2013.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.