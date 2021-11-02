Former councillor, police chief, NDP minister among board members to oversee B.C. ambulance response

Vancouver -

Nearly four months after the health minister announced new oversight of B.C. Emergency Health Services with a new board chair, the rest of the board was announced to staff in an internal memo obtained by CTV News.

Adrian Dix named Jim Chu, former chief of the Vancouver Police Department, as chair of BCEHS back in July as he announced the overhauling of the board in the wake of hundreds of deaths caused by the summer heat dome, but the province still hasn’t publicly confirmed who will form the rest of the board.

On Tuesday afternoon, BCEHS personnel received an all-staff memo from Chu naming the following board members:

Doug LePard, a onetime deputy chief at the VPD and former chief of Metro Vancouver Transit Police

Kerry Jang, a former Vancouver city councillor and current psychiatry professor at UBC, where he researches mental illness and urban health

Elizabeth Cull, a former NDP MLA who served as minister of health and then finance in the 1990s

Colleen Austin, a former educator and onetime president of the First Nations School Association of B.C.

Lauren Brown, an Indigenous leader, consultant and executive coach who sits on the minister’s Advisory Council on Indigenous Women

“These six outstanding people bring a broad range of knowledge and experience and will help us focus on improving our service in all areas,” Chu wrote in the memo, in which he also discussed going on ride-alongs, learning about the organization and hearing from frontline dispatchers and paramedics.

Despite injections of funding and commitments to improve response times, long waits for ambulances continue to be commonplace in B.C., and the service has come under particular scrutiny for its handling of the heat dome.

Last week, the official opposition hammered the NDP government after obtaining a trove of documents through the freedom of information process that showed leadership at E-Comm 911 had been warning of critical staffing shortages at the ambulance dispatch section of the system, resulting in backlogs throughout the first responder network and leading to public safety concerns that were largely ignored.

In July, Dix had also announced Darren Entwhistle, president and CEO of Telus, would serve as special advisor to the board while Leanne Heppell, a trained nurse and executive at Providence Health, was named interim chief ambulance officer. Neither were referenced in Chu’s Tuesday memo.