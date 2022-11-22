Former Canadian Air Force member found guilty of possessing 'horrific' child pornography

A former Canadian Air Force member from British Columbia has been convicted of possessing child pornography a judge described as "on the outer edge of depravity" and sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Judge Lisa Mrozinski handed down the sentence in a Vancouver Island courtroom in October following a conviction at trial. The decision was posted online last week.

While the documents posted online don't describe the investigation, arrest or trial at length, the judge does lay out the reasons for imposing the sentence she did, revealing details about the crime and the offender.

'EXTREME AND HORRIFIC IMAGERY'

Andrew John Earl Parry was found in possession of 1,507 images and videos after a forensic search of his iPhone and computer, Mrozinski told the court.

"The content of these materials ranged from the odd shot of a covered breast, for example, through to the extreme and horrific imagery of young and some very young children, including at least in one instance a baby," the decision reads.

MILITARY SERVICE

According to online court records, the charge was laid in 2019. The judge's decision says Perry served 20 years in the Air Force branch of the Canadian Armed Forces. A spokesperson for the Department of National Defence said that someone with the same name began serving in 2001 and was "released" in 2021.

"He was a Master Corporal with the Air Force, who served as a cook," an emailed statement to CTV News said.

"Any further information about the former member, including the reason for his release, is protected under the Privacy Act."

Generally speaking, the statement continued, the Canadian Air Force "has made it clear that it will issue a notice of intent to release from the forces to anyone charged with, and ultimately found guilty in either jurisdiction (military or civilian) of criminal charges related to sexual misconduct."

The court decision says that at the time of his sentencing, Perry was no longer with the military but that it was not clear if he had retired or been dismissed.

A 'NOT INSUBSTANTIAL' COLLECTION

Crown counsel was asking for a sentence of 30 months in prison while defence was asking for 12 months. In child pornography cases, Mrozinski noted, a custodial sentence is the norm, "except in the most extraordinary of cases."

Perry was a first-time offender who the judge found had led what she described as a "pro-social" life.

"Mr. Perry, you have been employed, you are in a relationship, you have friends and family and no other interactions with the criminal justice system. I am unaware of any drug or alcohol abuse disorders or anything of the sort," she said, adding his military service involved "not insignificant sacrifices in service to this country."

Still, the judge found there were no substantial mitigating factors. Instead, she focused on the aggravating factors in the case, including but not limited to the content of the pornography he possessed.

"The size of your collection, Mr. Perry, is not insubstantial, its content as I have described includes images that are at the outer edge of depravity and violence upon children," Mrozinski wrote.

A DANGER TO CHILDREN?

The judge also considered the question of whether Perry posed a danger to children.

She referred to evidence at trial that he had "pursued young girls on the internet" including a 14-year-old whose photo he kept on his phone and computer along with a separate video "showing various young girls ages 12 to possibly 16 years of age in a variety of sexual activities including oral sex."

On at least three occasions, Perry had been "successful" at contacting young girls on Facebook and Instagram, the judge said.

"You are clever, Mr. Perry, of that there is no doubt, and resourceful. These facts suggest to me that you likely do pose a risk to children. That has implications."

In addition to the jail term, Perry has been ordered to serve two years of probation, to register as a sex offender, and to provide a DNA sample. He was also ordered not to attend public parks, daycares, swimming pools or community centres where minors could be expected to be present for 10 years after his release from custody. A similar 10-year ban was imposed on volunteering or working in any position that brings him into contact with children or youth under 16.