Former B.C. public health officer charged with more sex offences involving minors in Alberta
A former senior public health official in British Columbia has been charged with three more sex offences, police in Alberta say.
Albert de Villiers was charged earlier this week with invitation to sexual touching, voyeurism and making sexually explicit material available to a child, the RCMP in Grande Prairie said.
In a news release Thursday, the detachment said the 54-year-old who lives in Kelowna is scheduled to appear in court in September.
He appeared briefly this week, then was released on several conditions. Those conditions include that he not be in the presence of anyone under the age of 16, unless supervised.
The latest charges stem from a tip police received in January about offences involving a child that were alleged to have occurred between January 2017 and December 2019.
The former top doctor in B.C.'s Interior Health region was charged last year with sexual assault and sexual interference.
Mounties said it was reported that those offences allegedly occurred between June 2018 and July 2020.
At that time, de Villiers was working as a public health official in Grande Prairie. He was hired by Interior Health in August 2020.
When the first charges were announced, a spokesperson for the B.C. health authority could not say whether de Villiers had undergone a criminal record check or other vetting before being hired. He is no longer in the position.
Although the charges date back to when de Villiers was in Grande Prairie for work, police said at least the first case had no ties to his employment.
Officers said Thursday that no further information would be provided on the case as it is now before the courts.
