Former B.C. pastor sentenced to 14 months in jail in child pornography case

Johannes 'John' Vermeer is shown in an undated photo from the British Columbia Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches website. Johannes 'John' Vermeer is shown in an undated photo from the British Columbia Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches website.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UPDATED

UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener