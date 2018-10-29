

CTV Vancouver





You've probably heard of car-sharing, house-sharing and, infamously, ride-sharing.

But a local company is now introducing what might be the most quintessentially Vancouver form of collective property yet: umbrella-sharing.

UmbraCity describes itself as "an affordable and convenient service" that allows Vancouverites to borrow umbrellas for a small fee when the weather takes a turn for the worst. Rates start at $1 for 24 hours and umbrellas can be returned at any of the company's 23 locations.

After experiencing what it calls "tremendous success" at the University of British Columbia, the company has expanded its umbrella-sharing network to high-density areas of the downtown core, including office buildings, hotels and retail spaces.

"As Vancouver’s weather could be unpredictable, UmbraCity provides freedom for the community members to move around the city whenever and wherever without worrying about bringing an umbrella or getting drenched in the rain," the company said in a statement.

UmbraCity currently has about 6,000 umbrellas and its partners include the Vancouver Convention Centre, Waves Coffee House and the Blue Horizon Hotel.

“UmbraCity looks forward to keeping Vancouver dry in the coming months and we invite interested properties to reach out and join the network," UmbraCity CEO Amir Entezari said in the release.

With files from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander