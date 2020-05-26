VANCOUVER -- Another 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in British Columbia, but there have been no additional deaths from the virus.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted that Tuesday's update represents the first time in weeks that no one has died from the novel coronavirus in B.C.

"I'm extremely pleased that today, for the first time in a while, we've had no new deaths," Henry said.

Officials had no new outbreaks to report at health care facilities or in the community, and declared the previously announced outbreak at Richmond General Hospital over.

That leaves 15 ongoing outbreaks at seniors' homes and acute care centres in the province.

Another 20 people have also recovered from COVID-19 since Monday's update. A total of 2,541 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, 161 have died and 2,122 have recovered.

That leaves 258 active cases. Of those, 37 are serious enough to require hospitalization, and there are seven patients in critical care or intensive care units.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel