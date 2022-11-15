For the 2nd time since Nov. 1, Coquitlam RCMP want to know if you lost a diamond ring

For the second time this month, Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for the rightful owner of a diamond ring that was turned over to their detachment.

The latest case involves a ring that was turned in at the Coquitlam RCMP's Ridgeway Community Police Station in early September, according to a news release.

A Good Samaritan found the ring while walking on a trail near the water at Rolley Lake Provincial Park in Mission at the beginning of September, police said.

Mounties provided two photos of the jewelry, describing it as a "yellow gold" ring with diamonds.

The rightful owner of the ring will have to prove it's theirs by providing details about "an inscription" and "any other identifying marks" to the RCMP.

This is the second lost ring the Coquitlam detachment has notified the public about since the start of November.

On Nov. 1, police shared details about another ring that came into their possession earlier this year. That one – also described as "yellow gold" – had diamonds arranged in an "L" shape and "other unique features."

Coquitlam RCMP said that ring was turned over to them in June, after a Good Samaritan found it in a potted plant at Walmart.

As of Tuesday, the rightful owner of the jewelry had not come forward, Mounties told CTV News via email.

If the rightful owners are not identified the people who turned in the rings will have the opportunity to claim them, according to the RCMP's found property policy.

Anyone who believes either of these rings belongs to them is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550. The file number for the ring found at Walmart is 2022-14493. The file number for the ring found more recently is 2022-26381.