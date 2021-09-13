Following deadliest day in pandemic since February, latest B.C. COVID-19 update to include 3 days' worth of data

VANCOUVER -

As British Columbia's proof-of-vaccination system launches, the province will reveal how many residents actually have their first dose.

In an update Monday afternoon, health ministry officials will give the latest data on COVID-19 vaccines in the province, as well as other information recorded over the weekend.

At this time, they'll announce how many new infections were reported over the three-day period since the last news release on the subject, as well as any deaths over the weekend were attributed to the disease.

As of Friday, there were 5,850 cases considered active in B.C., including 820 that had been identified in the 24 hours before the update.

Another nine deaths were announced that day, the province's deadliest day in the pandemic since February, bringing the total death toll of the pandemic in B.C. to 1,856.

According to the latest data, 173,158 cases have been confirmed since the novel coronavirus was first noted in the province.

Cases dipped for a while on the West Coast, but began to climb again last month, and modelling data suggests the daily rate could rise as high as 2,000 in late September.

Health officials say the vaccine is among the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19.

As of Monday, businesses considered "non-essential" will require patrons to show proof they've had at least one of the two shots before they can enter. These businesses include restaurant and pubs, venues hosting ticketed sporting events and movie theatres.

Dubbed the "BC Vaccine Card," this proof comes in the form of a QR code residents can save on their phones or print out, which can then be scanned through an app by staff at the affected businesses. Staff will also check the cardholder's government-issued ID.

At this time, those wishing to be admitted only need proof they've had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. By Oct. 24, they'll have to be fully vaccinated to be allowed to enter these locations.

Those who don't yet have the official vaccine card have until Sept. 26 to get it. Until that date, they can show other proof, such as the immunization record card handed out at clinics.

