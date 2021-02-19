VANCOUVER -- While orienting development around major transit routes may seem like a positive option for urban communities, a new B.C. study suggests that focus can also lead to displacement of residents.

A researcher at the University of British Columbia looked at a couple Metro Vancouver communities that have seen significant development around transit hubs like SkyTrain stations.

While there were certainly benefits, study author Craig Jones says there were also drawbacks.

"Transit-oriented development can reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, encourage active mobility, and revitalize a neighbourhood," said Jones, who is the research co-ordinator for the Housing Research Collaborative at UBC, in a news release.

"However, it can also cause gentrification through the demolition of affordable rental housing. It can tailor the area towards condo homeowners, creating a very clear class difference between the former residents, who may not be able to afford to stay, and the new condo dwellers."

Specifically, Jones looked at the Evergreen Line's impact on some areas in Coquitlam and spoke with eight former residents of Whitgift Gardens. The older rental complex near the Evergreen Line had been a landing place for many recent immigrants and refugees.

But Whitgift Gardens was redeveloped after the Evergreen Line's construction and many residents were displaced.

"This is an example of perhaps the worst possible outcome of (transit-oriented development) in the region—where it compounds an existing housing crisis," Jones said in the release.

"What happened to these individuals speaks to concerns raised by researchers and policy analysts that TOD interventions could result in gentrification and the displacement of low-income groups."

According to Jones, that neighbourhood lost more than 600 rental units between 2015 and 2019.

And the situation isn't unique, Jones says. Many older rental apartment buildings were torn down for redevelopment around Metrotown SkyTrain station before the last municipal election. Jones also predicts the upcoming Broadway Subway in Vancouver will put pressure on the older buildings around Kitsilano and South Granville.

"It's important to note that new transit stations are also often put in areas where there is less resistance to high-density development, such as areas with stigmatized social housing, certain suburbs, ethnic enclaves or central business districts, rather than single-family dwellings," he said.

"So, ironically, even though one of the goals of TOD is to equitably enhance accessibility, these high housing costs displace low-income households, resulting in a reduction of access to affordable rapid transit for those who need it the most."