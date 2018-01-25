

CTV Vancouver





Environment Canada is warning that Metro Vancouver and parts of the Fraser Valley will likely see some snowfall in the coming days.

"A cool air mass will produce a mixture of showers and flurries through the short term," the agency said in a special weather statement issued Thursday afternoon.

"However, winds will shift northeast later in the day on Friday and modified arctic air will begin to spill out from the interior."

The precipitation is expected to become steadier on Friday night, and snow could accumulate on higher terrain.

The statement covers Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta and the North Shore.

Affected areas in the Fraser Valley include Chilliwack, Hope and Abbotsford.

On Saturday night, winds are expect to shift south, causing the snow to turn into rain for Sunday, Environment Canada said.

According to the agency, this transition increases the risk of freezing rain in parts of the Fraser Valley where temperatures are likely to remain below 0 C into the weekend.

The latest information is available on the Environment Canada website.