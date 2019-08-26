

CTV News Vancouver





A stretch of westbound lanes is closed to traffic on Highway 1 in North Vancouver due to a "fluid spill," DriveBC is warning.

Traffic heading west will need to find a detour as lanes are closed from Mountain Highway to Lynn Valley Road.

"Expect heavy delays due to congestion," DriveBC said in a post on Twitter.

It's unknown what material has spilled or if it's connected to construction in the area.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated. '