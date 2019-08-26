Fluid spill causing heavy delays on North Vancouver highway
Highway traffic cam showing westbound lanes that are blocked to traffic. (DriveBC highway cameras)
CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 6:58AM PDT
Last Updated Monday, August 26, 2019 7:01AM PDT
A stretch of westbound lanes is closed to traffic on Highway 1 in North Vancouver due to a "fluid spill," DriveBC is warning.
Traffic heading west will need to find a detour as lanes are closed from Mountain Highway to Lynn Valley Road.
"Expect heavy delays due to congestion," DriveBC said in a post on Twitter.
It's unknown what material has spilled or if it's connected to construction in the area.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated. '