

The Canadian Press





Protesters returned to the waters of Burrard Inlet Saturday in the latest demonstration against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

A flotilla of canoes and kayaks surrounded Kinder Morgan's Westridge Marine Terminal in the morning, followed by a gathering on a North Vancouver beach directly across the inlet.

Construction is underway at the terminal in preparation for the arrival of as many as 34 tankers per month once the pipeline expansion is complete and capacity of the line triples to nearly 900,000 barrels per day.

More than 200 people have been arrested at Trans Mountain facilities since mid-March, with many demonstrators facing charges for civil contempt.