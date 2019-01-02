

A vigorous storm heading for B.C.'s South Coast has triggered Environment Canada rainfall warnings spanning from Vancouver Island to Maple Ridge.

The weather agency is forecasting periods of heavy rain will drench much of Metro Vancouver starting Wednesday morning, and that areas near the mountains could see up to 8 cm of rainfall before conditions taper to showers on Thursday night.

"An intense Pacific frontal system over the central coast will move southward this morning and then stall across Vancouver Island this afternoon," Environment Canada said in a 4:21 a.m. warning.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, West Vancouver and North Vancouver are all included in the warning.

But parts of the island are expected to be even harder hit, with "copious rainfall" in the forecast for some areas. Environment Canada said the area between Qualicum Beach and Fanny Bay could see rainfall approaching 10 cm.

Further east in the Fraser Valley, snowfall and dangerous driving conditions are the main concern, particularly on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

"There exists the potential for freezing rain over sections of the highway Thursday morning and early afternoon," the weather agency warned. "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

Environment Canada said up to 35 cm of snow is expected to fall over the highway by late Thursday.

