A vigorous storm heading for B.C.'s South Coast has triggered a series of Environment Canada snow and rainfall warnings spanning from Vancouver Island to the Fraser Valley.

The weather agency is forecasting periods of heavy rain will drench much of the Lower Mainland Wednesday, with areas near the mountains expected to see up to 8 cm of rainfall before conditions taper to showers on Thursday night.

"An intense Pacific frontal system over the central coast will move southward this morning and then stall across Vancouver Island this afternoon," Environment Canada said in an 11:21 a.m. warning.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

The warning applies to Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Hope.

The storm has also triggered a high streamflow advisory for several rivers and tributaries on the South Coast and Vancouver Island. Environment Canada said the Chilliwack River, Seymour River, Stewamus River and others are expected to surge late Wednesday.

The worst of the rain is expected to hit Vancouver Island, with "copious rainfall" in the forecast for some areas. The island's west coast could see more than 15 cm of rainfall, while other spots, including the area between Qualicum Beach and Fanny Bay, could see as much as 10 cm.

Elsewhere on the mainland, snowfall and dangerous driving conditions are the main concern. Environment Canada says the Sea to Sky Highway could see significant snow accumulations near Squamish and Whistler before the weather transitions to rain.

"The transition from heavy snow to heavy rain will begin near Squamish overnight and progress towards Whistler on Thursday," the weather agency said.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations."

There's more snow in the forecast on the eastern end of the Fraser Valley, particularly on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

"There exists the potential for freezing rain over sections of the highway Thursday morning and early afternoon," Environment Canada said in a 4:45 a.m. warning. "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

The weather agency said up to 35 cm of snow is expected to fall over the highway by late Thursday.

