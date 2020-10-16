Advertisement
Flights to Vancouver, Victoria added to COVID-19 exposures list
Published Friday, October 16, 2020 1:11PM PDT
A flight attendant wears personal protective equipment as they walk through the back part of a near empty plane from Calgary which landed in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward)
VANCOUVER -- Flights from Toronto to Vancouver and from Calgary to Victoria have been added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's list of COVID-19 exposures.
The BCCDC added the flights to the list Thursday afternoon.
Details of the affected flights are as follows:
- Oct. 7: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 18 to 22)
- Oct. 10: WestJet flight 195 from Calgary to Victoria (rows 5 to 11)
Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 because of their proximity to a known case.
Anyone who was on any of the flights listed on the BCCDC website is advised to self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus. If any develop, they should self-isolate and seek testing, according to the BCCDC.
Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, health authorities post notices online about flights with confirmed cases.