VANCOUVER -- Flights from Toronto to Vancouver and from Calgary to Victoria have been added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's list of COVID-19 exposures.

The BCCDC added the flights to the list Thursday afternoon.

Details of the affected flights are as follows:

Oct. 7: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 18 to 22)

Oct. 10: WestJet flight 195 from Calgary to Victoria (rows 5 to 11)

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 because of their proximity to a known case.

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed on the BCCDC website is advised to self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus. If any develop, they should self-isolate and seek testing, according to the BCCDC.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, health authorities post notices online about flights with confirmed cases.