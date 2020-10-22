Advertisement
Flights to Vancouver, Abbotsford added to COVID-19 exposures list
Published Thursday, October 22, 2020 6:09PM PDT Last Updated Thursday, October 22, 2020 6:11PM PDT
YVR is seen from CTV's Chopper 9 on Monday, June 4, 2018. (Pete Cline / CTV Vancouver)
VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added three more flights involving Lower Mainland airports to its list of COVID-19 exposures.
One of the flights added Thursday was international, while the other two were domestic.
Details of the affected flights are as follows:
- Oct. 14: WestJet flight 637 from Calgary to Abbotsford (rows 9 to 15)
- Oct. 16: Lufthansa flight 492 from Frankfurt to Vancouver (rows 18 to 24)
- Oct. 19: Air Canada flight 8484 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 7 to 13)
Travellers arriving in B.C. from outside Canada are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival.
Passengers on domestic flights are not required to self-isolate, but anyone who was on either of the two listed above should self-monitor for symptoms and seek testing if any develop.
Those seated in the affected rows are considered at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.
Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, health authorities post notices about affected flights online.