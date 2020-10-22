VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added three more flights involving Lower Mainland airports to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

One of the flights added Thursday was international, while the other two were domestic.

Details of the affected flights are as follows:

Oct. 14: WestJet flight 637 from Calgary to Abbotsford (rows 9 to 15)

Oct. 16: Lufthansa flight 492 from Frankfurt to Vancouver (rows 18 to 24)

Oct. 19: Air Canada flight 8484 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 7 to 13)

Travellers arriving in B.C. from outside Canada are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival.

Passengers on domestic flights are not required to self-isolate, but anyone who was on either of the two listed above should self-monitor for symptoms and seek testing if any develop.

Those seated in the affected rows are considered at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, health authorities post notices about affected flights online.